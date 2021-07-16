ONEUS unveils mysterious teaser for new performance project

RBW’s ONEUS releases a new teaser for ‘ONEUS THEATRE’. Read ahead to know more.

ONEUS unexpectedly showed off the teaser video for 'ONEUS THEATRE' filmed in the background of a movie theatre, which was released on July 16. In accordance with the project name 'ONEUS THEATRE', the released video sensibly depicts the route from the parking lot to the ticket office and entering the cinema, which was directed in a bright and simple way. This is the second installment of ONEUS THEATRE as the first one was released in 2019 with the theme of popular English film ‘The Kingsman: The Secret Service’. In that performance video, they wore black suits and performed to the film soundtrack ‘Manner Maketh Man’ by Justin Timberlake.

Starting with Lee Do, who wore a natural outfit, Xion showing off her bright energy with a bright smile, Keonhee sitting in a lounge looking at a poster, and Hwanwoong contemplating which movie to watch. In particular, Seoho, who came to buy a ticket to the movie theater with Ravn, who acted as a ticketer, exchanged movie tickets with the words 'carpe diem' written on it. This mysterious short teaser was all the ammunition needed to leave their fans in a frenzy on Twitter. TOMOON (ONEUS’ fandom) dove head first into the possible meanings behind the different aspects of the video. Some assumed that the words ‘Carpe Diem’ would have a lot more meaning and could point to the potential film themes like Dead Poets Society, The Throne, About Time and Cruella, while the rest were just starstruck and in awe of the visuals. #Oneus_Theatre has been trending on Twitter since the release.

ONEUS’ last comeback was in May with their fifth mini album ‘Binary Code’ and their title track MV ‘Black Mirror’ which had a Micheal Jackson-esque choreography and retro synth sounds.

