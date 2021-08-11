ONEWE leaves the fans speechless with an emotive rendition of ‘The First Poem’ by Shin Sung Woo

ONEWE surprised their fans with a soul-stirring cover of ‘The First Poem’ by Shin Sung Woo which was dropped on August 10. The video was simple- with the band members dressed in gray and black semi-casual outfits and their instruments, singing their hearts out, as if in pain. The original was released in 1994 and is considered an all time classic by the Korean audience and was even covered SHINee’s Taemin previously.

The lyrics are as such:-

"Before the sun rose I was going to leave.

from the landscape of the hill where you and I were.

where with a very small heart we drew the world as we dreamed and there you told me.

Now you are having to leave on a trip, my special friend.

Of course we had many quarrels and made misunderstandings

through sculptures but instead with only a great smile.

You became me, and I became you in those thousands of memories.

I'll always stand here, so that as you walk if you become weak, you can see me.

I'll wait over there on top of that star, so that you can see my heart which loves you.

You became me, and I became you in those thousands of memories.

I'll always stand here, so that as you walk if you become weak, you can see me.

I'll wait over there on top of that star, so that you can see my heart which loves you

I'll always stand here, so that as you walk if you become weak, you can see me.

I'll wait over there on top of that star, so that you can see my heart which loves you"

In a true poetic form, the song describes the ups and downs of a relationship and how the one singing, will do anything to make their loved one aware of their intense love for them. ONEWE brilliantly conveys the heartbreaking as well as encouraging message in a harrowing manner.

ONEWE, (formerly known as MAS and M.A.S 0094) is a five-member boy band currently under RBW. They released their first single "Butterfly, Searching for Flowers" on August 15, 2015 and officially debuted on August 2, 2016 on SBS MTV's The Show. The group was transferred to RBW in May 2017 and renamed to simply MAS. In June 2018, their name was changed again to ONEWE and re-debuted on May 13, 2019 with the single "1/4".

