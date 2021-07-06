Onewe’s striking MV for AuRoRa will keep you hooked all day

Alternative rock band Onewe releases MV for AuRoRa from their newest album ‘Planet Nine: Alter Ego’. Read ahead to know more.

RBW Entertainment’s alternative rock band Onewe have, once again, left the fans floored with a new MV for AuRoRa- a nostalgic, sad and pretty song. The song is part of their second mini album ‘Planet Nine: Alter Ego’, a 7 track album that follows celestial and out-of-space themes. The MV catches them in a dark forest, illuminated solely by the green and purple lights surrounding them. They sing with ease during the verse and break out in chorus, almost like they are calling out the person.

The lights surrounding them are green like the Northern Lights but their instruments and mics are illuminated with purple lights, representing the mysterious purple hues found amongst the Northern Lights, known as the ‘Steve’. The green lights represent the group but the purple hue represents the person they love- a mysterious and rarely seen person that they are in love with. They worry their loved one will leave soon like the Northern lights and they’d do anything to savour that moment- keep that person around for a little longer.

Onewe has been releasing MVs back to back with ‘Veronica’, ‘Rain to Be’ (Title Track) and now, AuRoRa. With each MV release, they up the ante with the themes, cinematography and visuals. The title track ‘Rain To Be’ was very well received by their fans as their mature visuals basking in and enjoying the rains had a significant impact. While ‘Veronica’ was a stark opposite MV- with them jamming out to the song in the middle of a beautiful field wearing simple, pastel outfits, giving us the feel of the summer we deserved.

Onewe was formed in 2015 under the name of ‘M.A.S 0094’ and released a digital single called ‘Butterfly: Find a Flower’ and continued to make music till 2017. Then they were moved to RBW Entertainment and through a survival program, they were working with their brother group ‘Oneus’ and soon, in 2018, they re-debuted as ‘Onewe’. While Oneus were the dance centric group, Onewe concentrated on their rock band theme, a rarely seen genre in K-pop. They write, compose and arrange their own music and have creative freedom to pick themes and storylines to follow.

Just a recommendation- listen to the album at 2 am for those nostalgic and chill nights. It will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions!

