ONF and THE BOYZ members launch individual Instagram accounts; see their first posts

Welcome to Instagram THE BOYZ and ONF members!

The 4th Gen K-pop groups THE BOYZ and ONF have opened individual accounts of their group members. Both the boy groups have been active since 2017 and have existing accounts for their respective teams. THE BOYZ group account has garnered 4.2 million followers, whereas ONF has amassed 278K followers at the moment.

Read below to find out more about ONF and THE BOYZ and check out their individual debut on the social media platform!

More about ONF members

ONF is a six-member K-pop boy group managed by WM Entertainment. Pronounced as ‘on and off,’ the group consists of Hyojin, E-Tion, J-Us, Wyatt, MK, and U. Among these, dancer U is the only member of Japanese origin. It used to have one more member named Laun, but he left in 2019. ONF has showcased its diverse musicality through various tracks titled My Name Is (2020), Love Things (2023), Beautiful Beautiful (2021), and more.

Here’s a sneak peek of ONF's individual accounts:

Hyojin:

E-Tion:

J-Us:

Wyatt:

MK:

U:

Know more about THE BOYZ

The eleven-member group THE BOYZ comprises Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric. Hwall parted ways with the group in October 2019, therefore, the group currently has 11 members. All the teammates have launched their personal accounts, except Sunwoo and he jokingly mentioned on the group’s official account, “This is mine now.”

THE BOYZ, signed under IST Entertainment, has acquired international success with its constant presence in reality shows and music videos. Its debut EP The First released in December 2017 with the lead track titled Boy. The group has also appeared on various reality shows, including The 100, Road to Kingdom, and more. It also has a strong hold on the Japanese music arena with the release of their first and second Japanese EP Tattoo and She's The Boss respectively.

Take a look at the debut posts by THE BOYZ:

Sangyeon:

Jacob:

Younghoon:

Hyunjae:

Juyeon:

Kevin:

New:

Q:

Ju Haknyeon:

Eric:

