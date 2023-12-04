ONF and THE BOYZ members launch individual Instagram accounts; see their first posts
K-pop groups THE BOYZ and ONF have gained immense popularity in the music industry and now they are prepared to be more interactive with fans by launching personal accounts. Know details!
-
ONF members greeted their fans with new posts
-
All members of THE BOYZ have opened accounts, except Sunwoo
Welcome to Instagram THE BOYZ and ONF members!
The 4th Gen K-pop groups THE BOYZ and ONF have opened individual accounts of their group members. Both the boy groups have been active since 2017 and have existing accounts for their respective teams. THE BOYZ group account has garnered 4.2 million followers, whereas ONF has amassed 278K followers at the moment.
Read below to find out more about ONF and THE BOYZ and check out their individual debut on the social media platform!
More about ONF members
ONF is a six-member K-pop boy group managed by WM Entertainment. Pronounced as ‘on and off,’ the group consists of Hyojin, E-Tion, J-Us, Wyatt, MK, and U. Among these, dancer U is the only member of Japanese origin. It used to have one more member named Laun, but he left in 2019. ONF has showcased its diverse musicality through various tracks titled My Name Is (2020), Love Things (2023), Beautiful Beautiful (2021), and more.
Here’s a sneak peek of ONF's individual accounts:
Hyojin:
E-Tion:
J-Us:
Wyatt:
MK:
U:
Know more about THE BOYZ
The eleven-member group THE BOYZ comprises Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric. Hwall parted ways with the group in October 2019, therefore, the group currently has 11 members. All the teammates have launched their personal accounts, except Sunwoo and he jokingly mentioned on the group’s official account, “This is mine now.”
THE BOYZ, signed under IST Entertainment, has acquired international success with its constant presence in reality shows and music videos. Its debut EP The First released in December 2017 with the lead track titled Boy. The group has also appeared on various reality shows, including The 100, Road to Kingdom, and more. It also has a strong hold on the Japanese music arena with the release of their first and second Japanese EP Tattoo and She's The Boss respectively.
Take a look at the debut posts by THE BOYZ:
Sangyeon:
Jacob:
Younghoon:
Hyunjae:
Juyeon:
Kevin:
New:
Q:
Ju Haknyeon:
Eric:
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo suffers neuralgia and neuritis amidst comeback, yet continues activities while recuperating
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi calls The Dirty Picture ‘bold’ as film turns 12; Milan Luthria recalls hurdles
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani says Arbaaz Khan’s equation with Malaika Arora didn't affect their relationship