ONF confirmed to make a comeback in April with a repackaged album

At this point, we are inundated with multiple comebacks and honestly, our excitement levels are hitting through the roof! It is just recently that ONF made a stellar comeback and now, they are already gearing up to make another amazing comeback! On March 30, WM Entertainment, ONF's label, officially announced, “ONF is planning to make a comeback at the end of April with a repackaged album.”

Last month, ONF released their first full-length album titled, ONF: MY NAME, and its title track Beautiful Beautiful. This earned the group their first-ever music show win too. ONF plans to release a total of 14 tracks with 3 new songs added to the 11 existing songs through the regular 1st repackage album called ONF: My Name. According to WM Entertainment, the members of ONF are currently hard at work preparing their upcoming album.

ONF pronounced as On and Off debuted on August 3, 2017, with their eponymous Extended Play. Originally a seven-member group, the youngest member Laun left the group on August 23, 2019, shortly before the group's fourth extended play Go Live. Now the group has six members - Hyojin, E-Tion, J-Us, Wyatt, MK and U.

