ONF display quirky charms as snowbound explorers in solo concept photos for summer comeback 'POPPING'

This summer is going to be extra special with ONF making their much-awaited comeback with 'POPPING'! Titled, 'Summer pop album', ONF has been teasing us with refreshing concept teasers and group photos, but now they have taken 'refreshing summer' a tad too seriously! ONF members displayed quirky charms as snowbound explorers in individual concept photos for 'POPPING', and we are loving the adorable new look.

In the solo concept photos, the members are seen sporting 'unique' outfits. The members are seen wearing cute marine men uniforms, with warm woollen gloves, matching accessories and fur headgear to give the outfit the 'unique' touch! The new summer album 'POPPING' gives off a fun and exciting 'summer adventure on the sea' vibe! Also, we love the hilarious take on Game Of Thrones' tagline 'Winter Is Coming' to a more frisky and zany 'Summer Is Coming'! Also since it is a 'summer pop album' we can expect some soothing and refreshing music from the head!

You can check out the concept photos below:

'POPPING' is ONF's first summer album after ‘City of ONF’, a repackaged version of their first studio album was released on April 28 this year. The group last appeared on the survival show ‘Road to Kingdom’ and placed second overall. Their song ‘New World’ released through the show went on to become their first entry on Gaon Digital Charts at 112 and also peaked at the Billboard Hot 100 Chart at number 97.

'POPPING' will release on August 9 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

