ONF drop teaser photos, trailer and more for summer album ‘POPPING’

On 14 July, it was announced that the skilled group ONF will be making their comeback this 9 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). This will be their first summer album after ‘City of ONF’, a repackage of their first studio album was released on 28 April this year. WM Entertainment released a refreshing teaser of ice being dropped in water on 17 July. Post this a POPUP schedule and pre-release were announced.

Further, a new teaser image of a thermometer recording the rising temperatures was shared on their social media accounts. The following teaser video showed the ONF boys dressed in cute marine men outfits. A binocular lens POV was used in the trailer perfectly setting up a sea adventure vibe. The most recent update comes with the release of 2 more teaser images with the ONF members lying in a circle in one and adorably peeking through the other. You can check them out below.

The group last appeared on the survival show ‘Road to Kingdom’ and placed second overall. Their song ‘New World’ released through the show went on to become their first entry on Gaon Digital Charts at 112 and also peaked at the Billboard Hot100 Chart at No.97. Since then they have released their fifth EP ‘Spin Off’. They then released their first studio album ‘ONF: My Name’ going on to repackage it as ‘City of ONF’, whose lead single ‘Ugly Dance’ ranked No.1 on the Gaon Digital Chart. What a growing career it has been for the six-piece group!

We are looking forward to ONF’s new release, are you? Let us know below.