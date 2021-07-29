ONF is fighting off the summer heat by POPPING some ice; Concept images RELEASED

Our summer is going to be ‘POPPING’ indeed, with all these comebacks lined up for us.

ONF is set to make a return to the music scene with their next release, ‘a summer pop album’ on 9 August. The group has been dropping a lot of promotional content ahead of the album release. This time it's another set of teaser images called ‘SUMMER IS POPPING 2’.

With the release of a teaser schedule for their upcoming album, we could see that there are multiple sets of teaser photos awaiting us, to be released on 23 and 29 July. And right on schedule, the ‘SUMMER IS POPPING 2’ concept photos dropped on 29 July with a fresh, summer vibe to them that had us wanting to dip our own hands into some ice for fun. Watch below.



The lively boys seem to be having the time of their lives dressed in colourful outfits and ice flying all around them. Happy, laughing expressions on their faces, the second set of teaser images are a stark contrast to the ‘serious’ ones on their faces during the ‘SUMMER IS POPPING 1’ teaser photos where they were snowbound explorers in fur headgears and marine fits.

Previously, the tracklist of the upcoming album with 5 songs as well as the official album cover was unveiled on the group’s official social media accounts. An upcoming reality show, a first for the group, seems to be on the cards. The reality show will be called ‘Dive into ONF’.

We look forward to ONF’s upcoming album ‘POPPING’ and all that it brings!

