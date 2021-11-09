ONF to release an album before military enlistment; THE BOYZ announce fan concert 'THE B-ZONE'

After initial reports claiming that ONF will be releasing a new album, WM Entertainment confirmed the news to the awaiting and emotional fans. The group will indeed share a special album release as a gift for them in December. THE BOYZ have also announced their online and offline concert 'THE B-ZONE' that will be conducted from 3 to 5 December.



December is set to be a heartfelt time between fans of groups ONF and THE BOYZ. A new special album awaits Fuse (ONF fandom) as the group’s agency has confirmed the release on November 9. This comes a week after ONF leaders Hyojin and J-Us penned earnest letters to fans announcing their military enlistment. The group has decided to enlist at the same time, sans maknae U who is Japanese and will be completing their mandatory service starting late December.

ONF’s latest release was the summer pop album ‘POPPING’ that came out in August this year and received a lot of love from music lovers. The group’s popularity has also been on a rise ever since their appearance on the Mnet reality program ‘Road To Kingdom’. ONF debuted on August 3, 2017, and has continued to stay relevant with its unique music style and powerful performances.

In other news, THE BOYZ has announced a concert 'THE B-ZONE' that is set to take place between 3 and 5 December at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea. The concert will be held in an online as well as offline format so THE Bs from all over the world can tune in.

THE BOYZ released their 3rd single album ‘Maverick’ on November 1 and have received massive support from their fans. This will be their first in-person meet with their supporter in almost 3 years so the excitement is at an all-time high.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s the November K Pop comeback schedule featuring THE BOYZ, TWICE, MONSTA X and more

Which news are you more excited to hear? Share your thoughts with us below.