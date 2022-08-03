ONF surprises fans with an audio teaser for upcoming unreleased album ‘Storage of ONF’

On August 3rd, ONF released the first teaser video of the special album 'Storage of ONF' through the official social media handles. 'Storage of ONF' is an album prepared before enlistment for the fans who are waiting for the 'military white flag'. It's been 8 months since the 6th mini album 'Goosebumps', which was released in December 2021.

The released teaser video shows the cassette player playing in the snow. The harmony of ONF that resonates like an echo following the sound of the button and the sweet vocals of the members appearing one after another are impressive. In particular, the phrase 'Finally, we found a Flash Memory' that was uploaded together suggests that this album is an extension of the worldview. The new album will be released at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on August 16th.

ONF is a South Korean - Japanese boy band formed and managed by WM Entertainment. Originally debuting as a seven-piece group on August 3, 2017, with their EP, the group currently consists of six members: Hyojin, E-Tion, J-Us, Wyatt, MK and U. The group's youngest member, Laun, left the group on August 23, 2019, for personal circumstances shortly before the group's fourth extended play ‘Go Live’. Since their debut, ONF has since released a studio album, a repackaged album, seven extended plays, and two Japanese singles following their Japanese debut on August 1, 2018.

In 2021, it was announced that all members, except U, will enlist in mandatory military service together in December. On December 21, MK was the first member to enlist as an active duty soldier, followed by J-Us and Wyatt who enlisted on December 27 and Hyojin and E-Tion, who enlisted on December 28 as active duty soldiers. On May 24, U appeared on street dance survival show ‘Be Mbitious’. He appears as a dancer, to compete for a place on a project dance crew that will go on to appear on Mnet's Street Man fighter.

