Ong Seong Wu amid discussion to play the lead in upcoming drama 'Blind'

On November 30, various media reports reported that Ong Seong Wu will be playing the lead role in 'Blind'. Ong Seong Wu's label Fantagio responded to reports clarifying that nothing has been confirmed yet and this is one of the projects he is positively considering. 'Blind' is set to premiere next year.

'Blind' revolves around the stories of those who've become victims and the detectives, judges, law school students, and jurors in the world of justice. If cast, Ong Seong Wu will be playing the role of a police detective Ryu Sung Joon who is dreaming to save the world. Previously, Ong Seong Wu acted in JTBC's 'At Eighteeen' and 'More Than Friends'. He recently starred in the web show 'Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?' He will also be starring in the Netflix film 'Seoul Vibe'. Produced by Netflix, 'Seoul Vibe' can be described as an ‘action blockbuster’, and is set during the time of 1988 Seoul Olympics. The movie is about an impossible grand heist for slush fund robbery undertaken by a group of talented drivers, called the Samgyedong Supreme Team who are involved with the slush fund investigations of VIPs during the Seoul Olympics opening day. It boasts of an amazing star cast which includes Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, WINNER's Mino and Ong Seong Wu. Ong Seong Wu will be playing Jung Gi.

Wanna One is gearing up for the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)! Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Wanna One would be reuniting for 2021 MAMA. The 11-member group was formed as a project group on Mnet’s 'Produce 101 Season 2' and promoted for less than a year and a half starting in August 2017. Are you excited for Wanna One's reunion?

