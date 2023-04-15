Ong Seong Wu flaunts military haircut in latest livestream; Service to begin on April 17

Ong Seong Wu recently took to his official YouTube channel and flexed his military haircut in front of his fans. While it is common for male Korean celebrities to bid farewell to fans right before their enlistment, Ong Seong Wu’s fans in particular had something that really shocked them.

Ong Seong Wu’s livestream ahead of enlistment

A better part of the fans could be seen reacting to how short Ong Seong Wu had decided to chop his hair because a lot of men try to chop their hair as less as possible. While fans were shocked to see Ong Seong Wu’s hair they were simultaneously impressed by how well he was able to pull this haircut off. Despite it being an unusual look, Ong Seong Wu was able to look his finest self. Fans in the comments section of his livetsream couldn’t stop gushing over how great he looked. A fan even revealed how they had recently seen him in their locality with his hair intact and were shocked to see the sheer contrast.

It was recently announced that Ong Seong Wu would be enlisting in the military later this month on April 17. The actor, therefore, fulfilled all his professional commitments last month. JTBC released an exclusive where it was revealed that the actor had just received his enlistment notice from the Military Manpower Association. It was later revealed that the actor would therefore fulfill his commitments prior to the conclusion of March so that he can prepare for his enlistment. The actor accordingly finished his scheduled filming and other commitments.

Ong Seong Wu’s works

Ong Seong Wu is a South Korean actor and former member of CJ E&M’s hit boy group Wanna One. following Wanna One’s disbandment in 2019, Ong Seong Wu shifted his focus to his solo career as a performer. He has released several solo singles as a solo artist. Ong Seong Wu made his acting debut with At Eighteen in 2019 and established himself as a promising actor. In the following year, he was seen in ‘More Than Friends’. Later this year. Ong Seong Wu will be seen in ‘Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon’ which is a remake of hit 2017 drama ‘Strong Girl Bong Soon’.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Kim Da Mi hilariously stopped Park Seo Joon and Kwon Nara's kiss in Itaewon Class