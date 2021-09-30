Ong Seong Wu invites viewers for a warm cup of coffee in the teaser for KakaoTV’s upcoming series

Ong Seung Wu; Picture Courtesy: News1
On September 30, KakaoTV dropped the first teaser for the awaited slice of life series ‘Would You Like A Cup of Coffee’ and we cannot stop listening to the soothing voice of Ong Seung Wu! The teaser was all about them inviting us to the warm drama with a steaming cup of coffee. The drama is set to release on October 24th.

Kakao Entertainment is captivating viewers by also releasing the first stills of Ong Seong Wu, who transformed into a new barista Kang Go Bi in Kakao TV's original 'Would You Like A Cup of Coffee?' 

In 'Would You Like A Cup of Coffee?', Ong Seong Wu takes on the role of Gobi Kang, a new barista who enters the world of coffee by chance from an ordinary public servant. In the long-established cafe 'Second Coffee', he becomes a master disciple of coffee master Park Seok (Park Ho San) and learns from the basics of coffee step by step. While interest is focused on the character of Kang Go Bi , full of pure passion that Ong Seong Wu will draw, still photos of Ong Seong Wu, who seems to have already transformed into a perfect barista, have been released, raising expectations for his work.

In the published still cuts, Ong Seong Wu, who exudes an aura comparable to that of a professional barista, was captured. Various appearances were included, including the appearance of making coffee in front of the espresso machine and pouring coffee with a hand drip kettle. From his relaxed expression to his small gestures and gestures, to his appearance in front of the espresso machine, he naturally blended into the cafe as if it were a daily thing, attracting attention. Moreover, the stills show a neat, bright and warm visual reminiscent of a coffee commercial, and beyond the photo, one can feel the fragrant flavor of the coffee he makes. 

