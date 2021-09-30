Ong Seong Wu invites viewers for a warm cup of coffee in the teaser for KakaoTV’s upcoming series

On September 30, KakaoTV dropped the first teaser for the awaited slice of life series ‘Would You Like A Cup of Coffee’ and we cannot stop listening to the soothing voice of Ong Seung Wu! The teaser was all about them inviting us to the warm drama with a steaming cup of coffee. The drama is set to release on October 24th.

향기로운 커피향과 따뜻한 사람들과 함께하는 곳

2대커피로 여러분들을 초대합니다 커피와 사람, 그 따뜻한 이야기를 담은 감성 휴먼 드라마#카카오TV 오리지널 <커피 한잔 할까요?>

10월 24일 (일) 첫 공개 | 매주 (목, 일) 오후 5시 공개#커피한잔할까요 #옹성우 #OngSeongWu #박호산 #서영희 pic.twitter.com/jDd7JgX9cl — 카카오TV (@kakaotvofficial) September 30, 2021

Kakao Entertainment is captivating viewers by also releasing the first stills of Ong Seong Wu, who transformed into a new barista Kang Go Bi in Kakao TV's original 'Would You Like A Cup of Coffee?'

In 'Would You Like A Cup of Coffee?', Ong Seong Wu takes on the role of Gobi Kang, a new barista who enters the world of coffee by chance from an ordinary public servant. In the long-established cafe 'Second Coffee', he becomes a master disciple of coffee master Park Seok (Park Ho San) and learns from the basics of coffee step by step. While interest is focused on the character of Kang Go Bi , full of pure passion that Ong Seong Wu will draw, still photos of Ong Seong Wu, who seems to have already transformed into a perfect barista, have been released, raising expectations for his work.

커피향 가득 가을 분위기 물씬 나는 #옹성우 표 고비

바리스타 옹고비가 여러분을 위한 인생 커피를 내립니다

10월 24일 2대커피에서 만나요 커피와 사람, 그 따뜻한 이야기를 담은 감성 휴먼 드라마#카카오TV 오리지널 <#커피한잔할까요?>

10월 24일 (일) 첫공개 | 매주 (목, 일) 오후 5시 공개 pic.twitter.com/cmbbB0fnkC — 카카오TV (@kakaotvofficial) September 30, 2021

In the published still cuts, Ong Seong Wu, who exudes an aura comparable to that of a professional barista, was captured. Various appearances were included, including the appearance of making coffee in front of the espresso machine and pouring coffee with a hand drip kettle. From his relaxed expression to his small gestures and gestures, to his appearance in front of the espresso machine, he naturally blended into the cafe as if it were a daily thing, attracting attention. Moreover, the stills show a neat, bright and warm visual reminiscent of a coffee commercial, and beyond the photo, one can feel the fragrant flavor of the coffee he makes.

What do you think of the teaser and stills? Let us know in the comments below.