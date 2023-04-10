Ong Seong Wu wraps up filming for Strong Woman Do Bong Soon spin-off with Lee Yoo Mi and Byun Woo Suk

Ong Seong Wu, the rising star of Korean entertainment, has recently completed filming for the highly anticipated Strong Woman Do Bong Soon spin-off. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the series, which is expected to be a hit among K-drama enthusiasts. The spin-off will feature Ong Seong Wu in the lead role, alongside Lee Yoo Mi and Byun Woo Suk. The trio has reportedly shared great chemistry on set, which has further fuelled the anticipation among fans.

Ong Seong Wu’s special message

Ong Seong Wu shared a heartfelt message to his fans, cast & crew, expressing his gratitude for their support throughout the filming process. Ong Seong Wu expressed his excitement about the drama, saying that he had a great time filming with his co-stars and crew. He also thanked the fans for their unwavering support, saying that he could not have done it without them. He added that he hopes the drama will bring joy and comfort to the viewers. He wrote, “Thanks to you, I was able to be full of positive energy without losing my smile. And I sincerely thank the consolers who always give me strength with great support and words of comfort.”

The spin-off also marks a major milestone in Ong Seong Wu's career, as it is his first lead role in a drama series. He has previously appeared in popular K-dramas such as At Eighteen and More Than Friends, but this new project is expected to take his career to new heights. With the completion of filming for the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon spin-off, fans can expect to see Ong Seong Wu back on the small screen soon. The release date for the spin-off has not yet been announced, but fans are already buzzing with excitement and anticipation.

In addition to his acting career, Ong Seong Wu is also a talented singer and dancer, having risen to fame as a member of the K-pop group, Wanna One. He has since embarked on a successful solo career as an actor and singer, releasing several hit songs and music videos. With the compilation of this Ong Seong Wu is set to enlist for mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier on April 17, 2023.

Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon

The Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon is a fantasy drama in which Kang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi) possesses supernatural power. She went missing when she was a child in Mongolia. As an adult, she travels to Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea, in search of her parents. Hwang Geum Joo, her mother, finally meets her. Kang Nam Soon, her mother Hwang Geum Joo, and her grandma Gil Joong Gan become entangled in a narcotics case in Gangnam. Detective Kang Hee Sik (Ong Seong Wu) begins working on the narcotics case with the three women. Detective Kang Hee Sik is also drawn to Kang Nam Soon.

Ong Seong Wu's completion of filming for the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon spin-off has left fans eagerly waiting for its release. With an intriguing plot, a talented cast, and Ong Seong Wu's star power, this drama promises to be one of the most exciting K-drama releases of the year.

