Ong Seung Wu and Esom in talks to appear as leads in the upcoming film ‘Starlight is Falling’

On February 17th, an official from Esom's agency, Artist Company, announced, "Esom received an offer to appear in 'Starlight is Falling' and is considering it." Ong Seung Wu's agency Fantagio also announced that "Ong Seung Wu received an offer to appear in 'Starlight Falls' and is considering it."

'Starlight is Falling' is a movie that tells the story of two girls and a boy who went back and forth between college days and the present in 1993. Director Choi Kuk Hee of 'National Bankruptcy Day' and 'Split' catches the megaphone. It is reported that actress Shim Eun Kyung has also been offered a role in 'Starlight is Falling'. Interest is focused on whether Esom, Ong Seong Wu, Shim Eun Kyung will appear in the film.

Ong Seung Wu is known for his participation in the survival reality show Produce 101 Season 2, where he finished in fifth place, and is a former member of the show's derivative boy group Wanna One. Following Wanna One's disbandment, Ong Seung Wu made his acting debut with the cast ‘At Eighteen’ (2019). He also established his career as a solo artist with the release of his first extended play, ‘Layers’, on March 25, 2020.

Esom is a South Korean actress and model. She is known for her leading role in the 2014 film ‘Scarlet Innocence’, for which she was nominated for Best New Actress in five different award ceremonies. Shin Eun Kyung is best known for her leading roles in ‘Downfall’ (1997) and ‘My Wife Is a Gangster’ (2001). Shin Eun Kyung is the most prominent Korean actress in the 1990s, alongside Shim Eun Ha, Go So Young and Jeon Do Yeon, whom she starred with on General Hospital.

ALSO READ: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do & Kim Ji Hyun’s series ‘Thirty Nine’ premieres to a strong start

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.