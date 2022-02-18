Ong Seung Wu, Esom and Shim Eun Kyung confirm their roles as leads in new romance film

The movie 'Starlight is Falling' tells the story of a male student 'Choi Kyung Soo’ (Ong Seung Wu), who met two female students with the same name as a freshman in 1993. Esom takes on the role of Lee Hyun Jung A, a freshman in college. She is admired for her maturity, confidence and dignity, and her stylish style. Kyungsoo is a freshman from Sokcho who came to Seoul to study.

He is not good at opening his heart, perhaps because of the pain he experienced in high school. Hyun Jung A and Kyungsoo belong to the planetarium, a club that sees the stars. Unexplained feelings come and go between the two.

Shim Eun Kyung as 'Lee Hyun Jung B'. She is a person who entered the Department of Food and Nutrition as a department head.She keeps her eyes on Kyungsoo, who always seems to take a step back from her. Yang Dong Geun takes on the role of Dr. Hi, who is the president of Sokcho Craft Beer Brewery, where Kyungsoo currently works.I am happy if I can make and sell delicious beer.

'Day of National Bankruptcy' (2018) and 'Life is Beautiful' (2022) is a new film directed by Choi Gook Hee. Scheduled to begin filming in April.

Ong Seung Wu is known for his participation in the survival reality show Produce 101 Season 2, where he finished in fifth place, and is a former member of the show's derivative boy group Wanna One. Following Wanna One's disbandment, Ong made his acting debut with the cast ‘At Eighteen’ (2019). He also established his career as a solo artist with the release of his first extended play, ‘Layers’, on March 25, 2020.

