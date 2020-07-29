Onir calls out Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven for a similar sequence to his film I Am: I was quite taken aback

Onir replied to a Twitter user's question of whether Made in Heaven makers took his permission for filming a similar sequence from his 2010 National Award winning film I Am. Read below to know what the 51-year-old filmmaker tweeted in response.

Web series are all the rage right now in India with several hits shows like Paatal Lok and Aarya making its presence felt. Another show that had a lasting impact on its audience is Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven which released in 2019 and was jam-packed with star power including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi amongst others. While work on Made in Heaven Season 2 is currently underway, acclaimed film director Onir is sharing a particular grievance he has with the series.

A Twitter user shared a YouTube video that showed similarities between Made in Heaven and Onir's National Award winning film I Am which released in 2010. In one particular sequence, both of which coincidentally have Arjun Mathur in it sees two homosexual men making out in a car and being caught by a notorious cop. "Did the makers of #MadeInHeaven ask/take permission/inform @Onir before lifting this sequence frame by frame from his National Award winning film #IAM. Watch! Common actor in both," the fan asked to which Onir had a staunch reply to give.

"I was quite taken aback when I saw that so much of that section of I AM was not only there as content but shot exactly in the same way. But acknowledgment has never been the strength of this industry," the 51-year-old filmmaker tweeted.

Moreover, there were certain similarities with Onir's other groundbreaking film My Brother…Nikhil.

Check out Onir's tweet as well as the video showing the similarities noted by a fan between Made in Heaven and I Am, My Brother…Nikhil below:

I was quite taken aback when I saw that so much of that section of I AM was not only there as content but shot exactly in the same way. But acknowledgement has never been the strength of this industry. https://t.co/ip2rzMQgC8 — Onir (@IamOnir) July 27, 2020

