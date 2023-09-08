Only for a Moment: Eric Nam enjoys his time with different people in groovy and quirky MV

On September 8 at 9:30 AM IST, Eric Nam unveiled the title MV Only for a Moment from his new album House on a Hill and he looks absolutely amazing as he impersonated Keanu Reeves from The Matrix or he could be a grim reaper but either way it seems as though he was not aware of his new look.

Only for a Moment from Eric Nam’s album House on the Hill:

He comes across a woman across from him at a subway and he ends up being intrigued by her. The music video goes on to show people from different walks of life who come together because of the song and he smiles for the first time since the start of the video. It ends with her leaving the scene and he runs behind her as though she has something of his, which could be his heart! The title song was created by him and the British electro pop duo HONNE, whose influence one can hear in the chorus. Eric Nam said that the idea for the music video came to him when he was traveling in the UK on a subway to meet HONNE. He imagined the scenes which ended up being the running theme of the music video itself. The song Only for a Moment, which serves as the album's title, is about meeting their first and only love, who comes into your life out of nowhere. It tells a story in which time stands still and the future you will share with your intended partner appears to be a panoramic view.

Eric Nam’s album House on a Hill and upcoming tour:

House on a Hill consists of 8 songs which includes House on a Hill, Don’t Leave Yet, Only for a Moment, I Wish I Wasn’t Me, undefined, Sink or Swim, Exist and House on a Hill (feat. Em Beihold). This album is supposed to make the fans understand Eric Nam as an artist and a person as well as display transformation of him as he experiments with new musical styles. He is also going on a world tour soon which will start at the end of September in North America, South America, UK, Europe and parts of Asia, including India in 2024!

