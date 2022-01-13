Only Murders In The Building: Amy Schumer and Shirley Maclaine to join the cast in season 2

Only Murders in the Building executive producer and star Martin Short received his first SAG Award nomination this morning for his role in Hulu's hit comedy. Martin revealed while taking a break from production on Season 2 that it will feature appearances by Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer, as well as the return of Nathan Lane's Teddy Dimas.

“Before Christmas, [I shot scenes with] Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer,” he said as per Deadline. “The quality of actor that this show is attracting makes it endlessly fun to go to work.” For those unversed, Lane's Dimas is a neighbour and friend-turned-enemy of the show's main characters, played by Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez. Interestingly, Carnival Row's Cara Delevingne was also just named as a Season 2 cast member.

The series, produced by 20th Television, follows three strangers (Short, Martin, and Gomez) who share a passion with real crime as they investigate the tragic murder of a neighbour in their New York City apartment building. It was renewed for a second season in September and also received a SAG nomination today for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, with Martin also receiving his first nomination.

Meanwhile, as per Deadline, Short, who shot a scene with Tina Fey this morning, said that the first two episodes of this season were shot last month, with shooting on Episodes 3 and 4 presently ongoing. He adds that he is "thrilled and honoured" to have been acknowledged for a programme that he "loves and is very proud of," attributing part of its resonance to co-creator, EP, and writer John Hoffman, EP Dan Fogelman (of This Is Us fame), and the writing staff they have gathered.

