Only Murders in the Building: Cara Delevingne to share screen space with Selena Gomez in season 2

A new neighbour has entered Hulu's fan-favorite mystery. Cara Delevingne has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building's forthcoming season 2, with her longtime friend and series star Selena Gomez. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Delevingne will portray Alice, a "art world insider" who will become as fascinated with the murder mysteries of the New York City apartment building as season one's unlikely allies Mabel (Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin.)

Hulu earlier stated that the highly praised show's first season has become the streamer's top original comedy series. When it first aired, the series gained great critical acclaim, with most of the credit going to the cast's and writers' performances. Only Murders In The Building was renewed for a second season in September, after its premiere. The show's next season of episodes does not yet have a release date. As per PEOPLE, Season 2 filming started on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Martin posted a photo of himself with his two co-stars on his Twitter account. The actor and his co-stars were all smiling in the photo, which was shot when they were filming the show.

The narrative will most likely begin up where the last season left off, with the assassination of co-op president Bunny in Mabel's flat. Mabel, Oliver, and Charles will have to prove their innocence while searching for the true murderer. It's unclear how Delevingne's Alice will fit in. Meanwhile, Gomez and Delevingne, both 29, have been pals for a long time, going back to their appearances in common friend Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video in 2014.

They were last seen together in mid-November at a New York Knicks game, when Gomez gave Delevingne a kiss on the cheek to impress the arena's Kiss Cam. Rumors of Gomez and Delevingne dating circulated in 2015, but the singer later denied them.

