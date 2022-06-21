Only Murders in the Building: Did you know Selena Gomez's role was initially written for a male actor?

Selena Gomez is speaking out about her role on Only Murders in the Building, just days before the second season premieres. Selena co-stars in the series with veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short which returns for Season 2 on June 28. She said in an interview with the Awards Chatter podcast that her role was originally envisioned as a male.

Martin co-created the series with John Hoffman, but having Short on board as a star was critical to getting Martin on board. "'My understanding is that Steve said he wouldn’t be in it unless Marty was in it,' Gomez began as per Daily Mail. "So we got Marty and that was the beginning before I was involved. Steve met with John Hoffman and they spoke and it was actually some of the producers’ collective idea of having a female but not only a female, someone completely generations off. And Steve said he loved the idea and thought it was really fun," she added.

For those unversed, The story features former TV drama series star Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), failing Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez), a young lady remodeling an apartment in their building, The Arconia. The first season followed this unusual trio as they find they're all true crime superfans and are put to the test when someone is killed in their building.

However, after landing the role, Gomez said, "the next part was them hoping I wasn’t going to be annoying. That’s honestly the truth. They didn’t know." She added, "They tell people all the time, "I guess we didn’t really know what to expect, someone coming in who’s younger." She also added that Short's character, Jiminy Glick, "was one of my favorite characters so I knew Marty from that and then obviously Steve from multiple different things I watched growing up. So I knew."

ALSO READ:Selena Gomez slams body shamers who criticize her looks: I don't care about my weight