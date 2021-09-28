Only Murders in the Building: Here's everything we know about the Selena Gomez starrer on Disney

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin's Only Murders in the Building is currently streaming on Hotstar, and the series is a must-see for thriller enthusiasts. A murder mystery, with an interesting storyline, Only Murders in the Building can definitely hook its audience to their seats until the very end.

For starters, the series comprises three strangers, Gomez's Mabel Mora, Short's Oliver Putnam, and Martin's Charles Haden-Savage. The three are fond of crime podcasts and embark on an unusual journey to locate the murderer when a murder breaks inside the building the three live in. As for Gomez, this is her very first series after her previous Disney stint Wizards of the Waverly Place. Gomez tries to look for the criminal and is joined by comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short.

According to the leading man Steve Martin, the series had begun filming in December 2020. "Today is the first day of filming our new TV show, 'Only Murders in the Building,' in Manhattan. Starring the incredible Selena Gomez and the just-okay Martin Short," Martin had penned while sharing one of his masked selfies.

As for the first season of the show, Disney+ Hotstar has released six episodes for fans on September 23. While a second season of the series is also in the works, the final release date hasn't been shared yet. But Only Murders in the Building fans can definitely rejoice as the trio shall be back to investigate another murder. The accompanying podcast of the show, Only Murders in the Pod has revealed that the second season is being written and has the possibility of focusing on a brand new murder mystery.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez says 'So ready for this' as Only Murders in the Building gets renewed for Season 2