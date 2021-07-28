Only Murders in the Building RELEASES new trailer; Selena Gomez solves tricky murder mystery in new clip

Selena Gomez’s latest film Only Murders in the Building recently released a new trailer! For the unversed, the film is s highly-anticipated murder mystery comedy that stars mega-celebrities like Steve Martin, Martin Short and the Rare singer. The duo plays neighbours who manage to bond over their mutual love for true crime podcasts. The podcast loving trio’s skills are put to test when someone dies in their building. The trio decides to investigate the passing and start their own podcast on how they went about it.

The trio spares no detail to investigate the murder, the new trailer shows them breaking into apartments, taking creepy photos of their neighbours, running from potential killers and turning closets into recording studios. The trailer even shows the trio accusing legendary artist Sting of the murder, even though later they find out that Sting is not actually the murderer.

Prior to the release of the trailer, the Rare singer--Selena shared an unlisted link on her Instagram stories, explaining that while she was "definitely" not supposed to be posting it, she was "really, really, really excited" for people to see it.

If you didn’t know, the show was created by Pink Panther alum Steve Martin and John Hoffman, with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman as an executive producer. "Had a lunch with [Martin] and he said he had an idea," he tweeted. "And here we are, two years later. Can't wait for August 31."

