Only Murders in the Building Season 2: Selena Gomez and squad try to prove their innocence in new teaser

Only Murders In The Building, Hulu's entertaining murder mystery series, will return for season two on June 28th, and the streaming service published the first teaser for the new season today. It opens off precisely where the first season left off, with Mabel, Oliver, and Charles stumbling into a fresh murder and being swiftly accused of it.

It should come as no surprise that Only Murders in the Building may attract some very spectacular guest stars, given its early popularity and the talent involved. Fans are given a taste of what to anticipate this time around in the new teaser for season 2 of the series, as well as peeks of some of the numerous guest stars due to appear. Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine will be guest star, while Cara Delevingne will be a new series regular.

Check out the trailer below:

However, in addition, it seems that Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan, who both portrayed people embroiled in separate crimes in season 1, may reprise their roles in season 2. The presence of so many notable guests implies that there will be lots of twists and turns in this new mystery, but one must hope that they won't detract too much from the main trio.

Meanwhile, Only Murders In The Building was written by Steve Martin, John Hoffman, and Dan Fogelman and stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. The story has yet to establish why Bunny was murdered or how Mabel came upon her. This just implies that Season 2 will be riddled with intriguing questions. On June 28, the second season will air on Hulu and Disney Hotstar.

