Only Murders in the Building Season 2: Selena Gomez decks up in a glittery outfit for the show's LA premiere

Only Murders in the Building is all set for the release of its Season 2 and recently, a red carpet premiere for the same was held in Los Angeles with the show's lead cast in attendance. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short made an appearance at the premiere event as the trio walked the red carpet to celebrate their upcoming new season.

For the event, Selena made a dazzling appearance as she wore a gorgeous sparkly dress with a high slit by Michael Kors and paired it with Jimmy Choo heels. Also attending the premiere along with Steve Martin and Martin Short was Amy Schumer who debuts in the second season. Only Murders in the Building released its first season last year and received amazing reviews for the same. The second season of the show now arrives after nine months.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

Selena Gomez plays the role of a mysterious young woman who is an artist named Mabel in the show whereas Steve Martin plays a washed-up actor named Charles Haden-Savage whereas Martin Short essays the role of a theatre director named Oliver Putnam. The second season of the show had also added Cara Delevingne to its cast although the model wasn't present at the premiere of the show.

As for Selena Gomez, fans have been hopeful for the actress' nomination at this year's Emmy Awards in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Only Murders in the Building. If the singer does receive a nomination, she would only be the third Latina to receive a Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination, following Rita Morena in 1983 for 9 to 5, and America Ferrera for Ugly Betty.

