Only Murders in the Building Season 2: Selena Gomez starrer gets a release date; Deets inside

Only Murders In The Building actors Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin have revealed when Season 2 of the offbeat comedy will air. On Friday, March 25, the three protagonists announced in a video on Twitter that the next chapter would come on June 28 - a date that fans had already set their sights on after the programme teased the news with a cryptic hint earlier in the week.

With filming on the second instalment is underway in New York City, the series' social media account tweeted a photo indicating when the new set of episodes will be available yesterday. At first sight, the photo seemed to be merely a collection of elevator call buttons, but closer inspection revealed that numbers two, six, and eight were lit. However, fans instantly determined that the pushed buttons may symbolise the release date of season 2, with some believing that it would appear on either June 28 or August 26. They were correct about the former, it turns out.

While the premise of season 2 remains unknown, we do know that Cara Delevingne, Michael Rapaport, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine will all join the cast when it returns. Before the conclusion of season one, the group figured out that Charles' new bassoonist lover, Jan (Amy Ryan), was the one who murdered Arconia resident Tim Kono. But things didn't turn out so well for our mystery solvers, as they were carried off in the conclusion when authorities discovered them standing over the dead corpse of their building manager, Bunny.

Meanwhile, Martin and John Hoffman ("Grace & Frankie," "Looking") co-created, Only Murders in the Building and executive produce with Short, Gomez, Jess Rosenthal, and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

ALSO READ:Only Murders in the Building: Here's everything we know about the Selena Gomez starrer on Disney