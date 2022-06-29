Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Twitter Review: Fans rave about Selena Gomez's 'brilliant' show

With Only Murders in the Building season 2 out, fans have been hopping onto Twitter to share their collective excitement on seeing the first two episodes of the series. Starring pop sensation Selena Gomez as the lead alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, the mystery show has been the talk of the town for its immensely bizarre plot setting.

Created by Steve Martin and John Robert Hoffman, the Hulu series' first season came out last year in August and soon it took over the internet and now has finally come back with a bang. For those unversed, the official synopsis of the season reads, "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder."

As for the fans, all seem to be ecstatic about the show after the release of its first two episodes. With the plot thickening, all are raving about the perfection of the casting and the dialogues of the series. Many pointed out the show as Selena Gomez's career-best and complimented the singer heavily for her acting prowess on the show. On that note, scroll down below to swipe through some fan reactions to the season 2 premiere of the show.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Only Murders in the Building below:

