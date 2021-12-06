'Only One Person' staff member tests positive for Covid 19; Red Velvet's Joy & cast members test negative

Upcoming drama 'Only One Person' has hit a minor roadblock ahead of their premiere later this month. On December 6, a source from the drama stated that a couple of days back, on December 4, a staff member on ‘Only One Person’ tested positive for Covid 19. The filming was paused while the staff conducted Covid 19 tests on the entire cast and crew.

Thankfully, no one else from the cast tested positive, so filming has resumed as scheduled. 'Only One Person' stars Red Velvet’s Joy, Ahn Eun Jin, Kang Ye Won, and Kim Kyung Nam in an emotional romance drama about three women with a terminal illness who meet a hospice and decide to take down one bad guy before they die, only to stumble across the most valuable person in their lives.

Red Velvet’s Joy stars as Sung Mi Do, a social media influencer who is obsessed with what other people think of her. Even when she receives the diagnosis that she doesn’t have long to live, her reaction is to evaluate the doctor’s expressions and emotions. She cries her heart out in front of the mirror and right after that, she takes a photo at just the right angle before sharing the news that she is terminally ill to her followers. Even in the hospice, she is diligent with vlogging about her daily life and sharing updates with her followers. But, despite having a huge fan following, she harbours loneliness that others aren't aware of. The drama is set to premiere on December 20.

