Only TRUE ARMYs can get 10/10 on this ULTIMATE BTS quiz! Can you?

Think you're a true ARMY? Take this QUIZ and prove it!

BTS is the biggest musical act in the world right now, creating history with their every step. From being nominated for a Grammy to taking over the Grammy stage in the biggest performance of the night, BTS is truly a class apart. Each day, they're breaking new records and creating even more to the point that they're actually recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. Now that is definitely not a feat that just anyone can achieve. All through this, the boys have remained incredibly humble and loving towards ARMYs, knowing exactly what they want and giving them the same. Even after a heartbreaking (and unfair) defeat at the Grammys, BTS made sure to host a live stream to spend some time with ARMYs and console them before they could perhaps even console themselves.

ARMYs, on the other hand too, have supported BGTS endlessly, helping them reach newer milestones and break new records every day. Do you think you know everything there is to know about BTS and the members? Having spent so much of the journey together, it is natural for ARMYs to brag about being the ultimate fan. Have you ever wondered how your BTS knowledge compares to other ARMYs? Take this fun challenging quiz to find out, only on Pinkvilla!

Only TRUE ARMYs can get 10/10 on this ULTIMATE BTS quiz!

How much was your score? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :BigHit Labels

Share your comment ×