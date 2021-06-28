OnlyOneOf announces comeback with unknown art pics 2.0 + Produced by [myself] with a summer teaser image

The upcoming music will be a continuation to their previous work, thus drawing a storyline. Read on to know about this unique group.

The K-Pop boy band OnlyOneOf has released a photo for their new comeback which seems to be a continuation of the previous ‘Produced by [ ]’ and ‘unknown art’ series. The image shows all the seven members dressed in casual outfits as they stand close together in front of palm trees which creates a perfect cool summer look. All of the members have black hair except Junji who continues to flaunt his long locks. The caption with the teaser photo announces that ‘unknown art pics 2.0 + Produced by [myself]’ is coming soon. Their last comeback was with the third mini album ‘Instinct Pt.1’ and its lead single ‘libidO’ which had caught the attention of a lot of people with a mix of praise and criticism for expressing something that is not openly talked about in K-Pop. However, this kind of unconventional concept is what OnlyOneOf aims for in their music.

OnlyOneOf is a project that was begun by the creative director behind LOONA’s Loonaverse, Jaden Jeong, who had the idea of bringing something new to the spectrum of the industry. The group’s debut single ‘Savanna’ brought in the genre of R&B and Deep House which had successfully allured several music journalists and critics. OnlyOneOf is a band of seven members: KB, Love, Rie, Yoojung, Junji, Mill and Nine, under 8D Creative. The previous ‘Produced by [ ]’ series included their collaboration with producers like AOMG’s GRAY and GroovyRoom. The group has opened up about how collaborating with non-idol musicians and producers has been a very refreshing way of learning as well as might help bring more of them into the spotlight. The ‘unknown art pop 2.1’ was their first single album which extended their overall storyline concept and focused on ‘dOra Maar’ who was a muse for Picasso, the figure that appeared in their mini album ‘dot point jump Vol.2’.

With such intriguing concepts and experimental music, OnlyOneOf has captured the interest of a lot of fans. They will be making a comeback on 15th July, 2021 so stay tuned!

