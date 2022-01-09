OnlyOneOf’s Mill and Nine look absolutely calming in the new concept teaser for ‘Instinct Part. 2’

8D Entertainment, OnlyOneOf's company, posted the 'Instinct Part. 2' Mill and Nine's unit teaser photos. Mill and Nine in the photo created dandy styling with brown and white outfits. Also, the dark hair color made Mill and Nine's dazzling skin stand out. In addition, the two showed off their innocent beauty with deep eyes and red lips.

Previously, Rie and Junji posed together for a concept teaser and they looked amazing! In the photo, Rie and Junji wore a white shirt and a beige sleeveless T-shirt, respectively. In particular, they unbuttoned several shirt buttons and showed off their forearms, subtly expressing their sensuality. In addition, they showed off their chemistry by sitting on a bench and leaning on each other.

Before that, Yoojung and Kyubin made fans' hearts flutter with their masculine beauty. In the photo, Kyubin and Yoojung stared at the camera with a mature gaze. In particular, the two showed off their washboard abs. In addition, a deep atmosphere was completed with simple accessories. The album will be released on January 14.

OnlyOneOf is a South Korean boy group formed by RSVP and 8D Creative in 2019. The group debuted on May 28, 2019, with ‘Dot Point Jump’. With amazing tracks like ‘Savannah’, ‘Time Leap’ and ‘dOra maar’ earning them recognition, they exploded in popularity with the sensual ‘libidO’ MV where various suggestive themes were explored in the lyrics as well as in the choreography. On August 2 of 2021, Love, the leader, withdrew from the group due to personal reasons.

