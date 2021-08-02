OnlyOneOf leader Love withdraws from group as a member; Agency releases statement

On August 2, agency 8D Creative announced that Love has decided to withdraw from OnlyOneOf. "As it is the member's own personal matter, we ask that you refrain from indiscriminate speculation and dissemination of false information related to the withdrawal." The septet OnlyOneOf debuted in March 2019 with the debut EP ‘Dot Point Jump’. They have since then released quite a few musical pieces with the album ‘Produced by [Myself]’, featuring the title track ‘? (questiOn mark)’ being their latest; released in the previous month.

Earlier in the day, the group's agency announced that leader Love is currently wrapping up his final activities as a member of OnlyOneOf. The statement released by the agency, 8D Entertainment, indicates an amicable agreement between the involved parties.

There seem to be personal reasons involved with concerns to Love’s departure. While not elaborating about any of those, the agency has agreed to provide further information after the group’s reorganisation. This sudden withdrawal has messed up the group's scheduled activities. The agency seems to be in the midst of rearranging them. An entirely new schedule might be announced for the group.

It might be very sad news for lyOns, the fandom, but so far they have been showing support for Love's decision. "I'm shocked, but I fully support his decision. No matter the reason, if it will in the end make things better for him, then he needs to do what's best. I pray he finds happiness and can move on easily", says one.

