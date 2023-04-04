OnlyOneOf’s agency announces strict legal action against fake rumours of sexual harassment within the group

Content Warning: The following article mentions sexual assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

8D Entertainment, the managing agency of South Korean boy band OnlyOneOf, has finally made an announcement concerning the fake rumours that have been doing rounds on the internet. The company has decided to take strict legal action against the aforementioned rumours and has issued an official statement vis-a-vis the same. On April 3, 8D Entertainment took to its official Twitter account and wrote that their artist OnlyOneOf has nothing to do with the false rumours that have been circulating online and that the company has now decided to take strong legal action concerning the matter.

8D Entertainment’s notice

In the aforementioned notice, the company can be seen correcting the fake rumours that are surrounding OnlyOneOf right now. This comes after an online article alleged an association with an OnlyOneOf member. The company then went on to add that the rumours are baseless and are in no way related to OnlyOneOf. Additionally, 8D Entertainment also issued a severe warning where it declared that if any similar false rumours were to be spread in the future, the company wouldn’t hesitate in taking strong legal action. The note concludingly revealed how 8D Entertainment will do everything in its capacity to protect the rights of its agency’s artists.

False rumours

This comes after the release of an article by a Korean media outlet that claimed that an idol who is a member of a six-member boy group has allegedly been accused of sexual assault against a fellow member since the group’s trainee days. The article further claimed that the matter recently caused a trial at the Seoul Central District Court where the said accused received three years of sentence and five years of employment suspension.

Shortly after, online rumours started connecting the article with Love, a former OnlyOneOf member and ex-leader who had left the group due to undisclosed reasons in 2021. The agency was quick to respond to the same and has issued a strict warning to prevent any similar occurrences in the future. The group debuted in 2019 and is currently in the middle of its Grand America Tour. 7 out of 16 of their world tour stops were sold out the minute tickets were made available in January 2023.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has been a victim of sexual assault, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

