OnlyOneOf's Junji confesses that THIS is the reason why his long hair covers his eyes

OnlyOneOf member Junji appeared on KBS Joy's Ask Anything and made a rather startling revelation. Read on to find out.

Only a K-pop idol will tell you the extreme difficulties they go through to make their debut and then sustain their group! It takes a lot of effort, hard work, dedication and perseverance to reach greater heights in their career and amass a loyal fanbase. However, there are a few idols who go a step further with their hard work and dedication and prove that they are solid team players. I'm talking about OneOneOf's Junji. Junji recently appeared on KBS Joy's Ask Anything and made some startling confessions.

Junji answered the golden question that has been on fans' minds, his long hair that covers his eyes. Junji had promoted in the boy group with his front eyes covered for a year. Junji's front hair was grown long enough to cover his eyes completely. MC Seo Jang Hoon asked him if he can see anything, Junji replied that he absolutely cannot. Junji shared that everyday activities are hard because of his long hair. Junji explained that he had to hold a member's hand to move and even needed help finding the door when he arrived at the film set.

He also shared that while on stage he dances looking downwards, even when it was his part he had to settle with his condition and continued performing with a compromised vision, due to his long hair. Junji brushed his hair to show his handsome face to fans but emotionally confessed that he's worried their group may go unnoticed if he decides to cut his hair. He asked the MCs as to what he should do with his hair. Both the MCs advised him against cutting his hair and suggested that he can perhaps clip it during the day and when performing on stage, he can keep his eyes covered. The MCs even joked saying, perhaps all seven members should follow this hairstyle!

Credits :OnlyOneOf Instagram

