Like OOH-AHH, CHEER UP, TT & more: Which of TWICE’s older title tracks is your favourite?

Debuting in October 2015, TWICE is a girl group comprising nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The JYP Entertainment girl group was formed through the television show ‘Sixteen’, and went on to officially debut with their extended play, ‘The Story Begins’.

With their comeback with ‘CHEER UP’, TWICE rose to domestic fame. The song brought them two ‘Song of the Year’ awards, and was the best-performing single of the year. With their first studio album ‘Twicetagram’ in 2017, TWICE became the first female Korean act to top both Billboard’s World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts, with the album and its lead single ‘Likey’.

To date, TWICE has released an expansive discography, including seven studio albums, eleven extended plays, and more. Today, we’re revisiting some of TWICE’s older title tracks from their releases between 2015 to 2018, that remain iconic to the present day.

Which of TWICE’s older title tracks is your favourite? Participate in the poll and share with us below:

