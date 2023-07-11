O’PENing 2023: Jung Kyung Ho and Kim Hieora look unrecognizable in new stills for tvN’s new drama

On July 11, Shoot, the seventh show of 'O'PENing 2023, declared that actors Jung Kyung Ho and Kim Hieora will show up. Shoot is a two-episode series about a secondary school student virtuoso shooter who fixed matches to safeguard her fantasies and family, yet fantasies about returning following 7 years. Han Soo Ah plays Lee Da Woon, a national rifle representative, Bae Kang Hee plays Park Gyu Young, a once-promising shooter who succumbed to match-fixing, and Lee Ki Taek plays Seok Si Yoon, a supporter of rules and regulations.

Jung Kyung Ho and Kim Hieora in O’PENing 2023:

Jung Kyung Ho shows up as the proprietor of a PC room where Park Gyu Young (played by Bae Kang Hee) works, who was suspended for a match-fixing episode quite a while back. He appears to be impassive, however he has a profound side to sit tight for the part-time worker that has been missing without permission for seven days. Crash Course in Romance star Jung Kyung Ho, who gives profundity to each person with his steady and brilliant abilities, is now trusting that the transmission will perceive the way he will depict the PC places proprietor in 'Shoot'. Seok Si Yoon, played by Lee Ki Taek, attends Seodongnam High School, where Kim Hieora is the shooting coach. She demonstrates her leadership skills and charisma in a coaching department full of male students, where she frequently is seen. Interest is centered around the job of Kim Hieora's shooting crew mentor, who has as of late attracted attention for her serious acting in the show 'The Glory'. The simple but charming shooting coach she will portray will make watching the drama even more enjoyable.

O’PENing 2023:

O'PENing 2023 is a joint tvN X TVING drama that features the works of seven new writers in freeform and inventive attempts. Shoot, which will sparkle significantly more with the extraordinary appearances of Jung Kyung Ho and Kim Hieora, will be released on tvN in two episodes on August 27 and September 3 at 10:40 PM KST. There are 6 other dramas to look forward to with different kinds of actors and actresses.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Nineteen to Twenty Ep 1-3 Review: Korean age system presents interesting dating premise on reality show