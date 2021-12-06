OPINION: Was Money Heist's finale a perfect end to the iconic series?

Money Heist officially wrapped up its final season over the weekend and as The Professor and his gang bid adieu to fans, it was Coldplay's Fix You that served as an added emotional quotient to an already bittersweet goodbye. Five seasons and 48 episodes later, there's bound to be an empty feeling you're left with as the journey of witnessing two nerve-wracking heists ends. The show which kickstarted with a humble viewership that was limited to Spanish television soon became a global phenomenon after Netflix picked it up. The streaming giant successfully made Money Heist a worldwide phenomenon that also resulted in opening up pop culture awareness about the resistance anthem of Bella Ciao and an appreciation for the work of Spanish artist Salvador Dali who serves as the inspiration behind the show's iconic masks.

In a form of storytelling that combines the two important aspects of engaging and entertaining viewers, Money Heist managed to rise above its obvious flaws right from the beginning. Even as it kept surprising me with its unbelievable twists, there was something about the characters that always kept me invested in this tale no matter how far from reality things got. Over the five seasons, I learned that much of our perspective about good vs bad can be easily influenced if the right amount of emotions are inserted. In many ways, the show's character development has been its true strength, and hence when you look at how far they came from where they started, it's a journey that you connect to.

The Money Heist finale which continued the storyline of the Bank of Spain heist that first began in Season 3 eventually concluded in the big finale and after years of wondering if The Professor (Alvaro Morte) and his team would once again successfully pull off another heist, we finally got the answer with the finale episode titled "The Family Tradition." The much-anticipated finale of the show saw The Professor and his team walking away free with their gold and even as they lost of few of their loved ones on the way, it turned out to be a happy ending for them.

When it comes to wrapping up a series that has as many people invested in it, I can't imagine the pressure faced by the creators and writers to make sure that it all ends up as a satisfactory experience for the viewers. As an audience, we invest hours of binge-watching and embrace sleep deprivation with open arms for these shows expecting that the end result is worth all of it. In the case of Money Heist, I'd say the makers do manage to make it a worthwhile experience and that's because they never stray away from their style of storytelling or their understanding of the characters. I have constantly been amazed at how the series has managed to keep all the external noise that it creates on the outside even as the show dealt with a global reach. Money Heist makers never lost sight of what it is all about and in keeping with that attitude, the show's finale also delivers what is expected from it, an engaging ride that keeps you hooked to the screens right till the very end. Without ever getting preachy or trying to take woke stand, the show managed to hold its own till its epic conclusion.

The Money Heist finale delivered big when it comes to creativity. Be it in the simpler moments of the show such as when Matías Caño (Ahikar Azcona) explains why he would like to take up the city name of Pamplona or the sheer beauty and genius of capturing what science can do with the whole sequence that shows gold pellets falling like raindrops from a drainage pipe, the final season scored high on making us feel the excitement of being a part of something big. There's no dearth of imagination in the world of Money Heist and hence it appeals and amuses all at once.

While it still remains unfamiliar to me as to what is it about this show that spoke to people all over the world, I would consider that it's our tendency to root for the underdogs that kept everyone on board with The Professor's team and hoping for them to emerge as winners.

