From 'Oppa' to 'Saranghae'; 9 commonly used Korean terms from K Dramas and what they mean

After endless hours of binge-watching k-dramas, even a rookie would be able to recognise these nine most commonly used Korean terms in the addictive TV shows. Check them out below.

Korean dramas or as they are popularly known as K-Dramas have now become the new 'it' thing and many find themselves hooked onto them amid the pandemic. Known for their warm, affectionate romances and also skilled direction, K-Dramas have found a massive audience in India just like many other nations. There are also many popular streaming platforms where you'll find a plethora of K-Dramas to choose from.

While watching these exciting shows, we bet you are finding yourself getting the hang of a little bit of Korean language. There are some terms that you'll find repeatedly being used in these shows and well. If you want to go around flaunting your understanding of the Korean culture, we can help you by providing a simple guide to some of the most commonly used Korean terms.

Araso

A word we bet you've heard a lot while watching K-Dramas. This means to say 'okay' or 'understood'. You can use it whilst meaning to say that you've got it or understood something.

Saranghae

Saranghae means 'I Love You' in Korean and we bet after learning this, you're going to use this term to comment on all of BTS' pictures and videos, because, don't well all love them!

Aniyo

If you ever find yourself travelling to South Korea and aren't familiar with the language, you can certainly answer saying Aniyo when asked if you can speak Korean because that would convey saying a 'no' to someone.

Kamsahamnida / Gomawoyo

There are many ways to say 'Thank You' in Korean but the popularly used terms that you will come across in K-Dramas are certainly these two.

Joesonghamnida / Mianhaeyo / Mianhae

There are multiple ways to say 'Sorry' in Korean mainly because some words are used in more of a formal context while some are used informally. In this case, Joesonghamnida is a more respectful way of saying sorry. When speaking to people younger to you or close ones, Mianhae can be used to express your apology.

Annyeong

This is a casual way of saying 'Hello' in Korean. It's the word used more commonly in an informal conversation.

Oppa

Another word you'll find commonly used in K-Dramas is this. The word is used by women whilst referring to a male who is usually older to them. Oppa can be used to address an older brother, older male friend, or even in a flirtatious way.

Unni / Eonni

In an exchange between two women, the younger woman often addresses the older one with the term Unni. It's a term one may use to call someone who is like an elder sister.

Juseyo / Jebal

Another common word that makes its way into general conversations in K-Dramas would be Juseyo which translates to 'Please'. While it depends on the context, if you happen to be pleading to someone then the Korean word Jeba' would be right to use. In case of Juseyo it would be used in a more common context like asking someone to fetch you a glass of water and as you'd say it in English, "Can you please get me a glass of water."

We bet these terms will come handy the next time you're watching a Korean show or movie considering you wouldn't have to stick your eyes out all wide to read those subtitles. Let's just say if you happen to find yourself travelling to say, Seoul, you're going to manage basic greetings with the help of these words.

