Oprah Winfrey set to make a comeback on the big screen with new film Between the World & Me

According to recent reports, philanthropist and talk show host Oprah Winfrey will be making a comeback to the big screen with her new film Between the World & Me. Scroll down for details.

According to new reports by Deadline, philanthropist and talk show host Oprah Winfrey is soon going to be returning to the big screen. The 66-year-old entrepreneur will be making her return to the acting world in HBO’s Between the World & Me. Apart from Winfrey, other cast members include Angela Bassett, Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, Tariq Trotter, Courtney B. Vance, Pauletta Washington and Susan Kelechi Watson. The film Between the World & Me will be an adaptation of the stage show, which is based on Ta-Nehisi Coates’ New York Times bestseller.

Here’s more about the production: “Originally adapted and staged by the Apollo Theater in 2018, the special will combine elements of that production, including readings from Coates’ book, and will once again be directed by award-winning director and Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes. It will also incorporate documentary footage from the actors’ home life, archival footage, and animation.”

“The book, which was first published in 2015 by One World, is written as a letter to Coates’ teenage son and recounts the author’s experiences growing up in Baltimore’s inner city and his growing fear of daily violence against the Black community. The narrative explores Coates’ notion that American society structurally supports white supremacy.” The special is currently in production under COVID-19 guidelines and will debut this fall on HBO and HBO Max.

ALSO READ: Oprah Winfrey denies advising Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their Royal exit: They don’t need my help

Share your comment ×