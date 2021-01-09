THIS or THAT EXO Edition: Will you be able to make a choice? Take on PINKVILLA’s challenge to find out!

Introducing, Pinkvilla’s very own game cards which you can use to see how far down you are in the K-Pop fandom spiral.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have to choose between two EXO members? Or maybe even more? Would you be able to choose between your favourite members? In other words, if you had no choice, who would you go for? Introducing Pinkvilla’s very own game cards that you can use to see whether you would be able to make choices between the given activities with the members of EXO. Remember, you can only choose one out of two!

In this edition of THIS OR THAT, EXO Edition, you’ll be given two options in the format of “this” or “that”. Download the cards by long-pressing on the image and click on “save image” or screenshot the card, tick the options you would choose and share them with Pinkvilla on Twitter @pinkvilla . Alternatively, join Pinkvilla’s very own PINKVILLA ROOM for KPOP and share your game cards there! Don’t forget to use the hashtag #EXOTHISORTHAT.

You can also share your answers with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below.

EXO-Ls, are you ready for this challenge? Let's get started!

ALSO READ: BTS Bingo Challenge: Are you the ultimate ARMY? Mark the boxes that apply to you and share to find out

Were you able to make your choices? Share your answers with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×