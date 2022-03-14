Orange Couch Reacts: HallyuTalk revisits the highlights from BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE - SEOUL Day 1

BTS returned to their homeland with a concert after 2.5 years and it was no less than a festival! Thousands of ARMYs bought tickets for their returning concert in the Olympic Stadium, Seoul, South Korea. A larger number of global fans tuned in to the Day 1 of the three day show from their homes through live viewing made available via Weverse.

Team HallyuTalk, though unable to view it live, decided to react to the multiple viral and heartwarming moments from the show after it ended and here are their reactions. Starting off with the signature fan chant they went into fan, or should we say, ARMY mode. The Bangtan boys’ hilarious, emotional, powerful, elegant and absolutely marvellous moments played over as they lived through the emotions. With self-made clappers to give them the feeling of being at the venue themselves, they relived the show through an international fan’s heart.

Watch the full video below!

