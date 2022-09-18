Orange Couch Reacts: Team HallyuTalk is awestruck with BLACKPINK’s Shut Down music video

Are you Born Pink? Because we are! BLACKPINK made their long awaited comeback with their second studio album ‘Born Pink’ on September 16. The world was treated to a fabulous pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ on August 19, which has hit the music charts in full force. Along with the album release, BLACKPINK has also dropped a music video for the title track ‘Shut Down’.

Just as the name sounds, the track is enough to make everything shut down for Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa who take on a new style with their signature roots. A snippet from the song revealed classical music being sampled with the group’s usual cheer of ‘BLACKPINK in your area’ taking on a new form.