Orange Couch Reacts: Team HallyuTalk is wowed by TWICE’s ‘Talk That Talk’

Making us ‘L-O-V-E’ them! TWICE released their eleventh extended play ‘Between 1&2’ on August 26 and the ONCEs have been hoodwinked once again. The charms of the nine member group were on display for their monumental release that they have been teasing for a long time now.

Along with dropping the album, the lead single and title track ‘Talk That Talk’ was also released by TWICE. Taking on a mature concept, full of their powerful visuals and vocals, the girls shared yet another fun track with challenging dance moves.

Team HallyuTalk was locked and ready for being pulled into the ONCE world as the music video was released and the world met with a burst of the TWICE style. Check out the full reaction of the first look at TWICE’s ‘Talk That Talk’ below.

