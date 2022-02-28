Oscar Isaac admits being excited for his upcoming series Moon Knight: I hope it blows people's minds

One of Oscar Isaac's main goals for Moon Knight is that it will blow people's minds. After a bad experience with prosthetics in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse, Isaac is returning to the superhero genre with Marvel Studios' Moon Knight.

A Disney+ original series stars Isaac as the titular caped vigilante, who obtains his abilities from the Egyptian moon deity Khonshou, similar to previous MCU blockbusters like WandaVision and Hawkeye. Interestingly, Isaac was one of the presenters at the SAG Awards on Sunday, and he dropped by the red carpet to chat with Extra. Isaac had the opportunity to tease Moon Knight during their talk, in which Isaac also disclosed it was his first time at the SAG Awards. Isaac said that the project is very important to him and that he hopes it will be well received by fans.

Oscar said as per Screenrant, "It comes out March 30th on Disney+. I'm so excited, it's - it's turned out to be like my baby. I put everything into it. I hope it blows people's minds as much as I think it will." Though the general reaction to Marvel's Disney+ series has been divided, there's no doubt that these are shows that have delivered some of the year's most jaw-dropping moments.

However, the series demonstrated the MCU could still carry a punch on the small screen, from the length of WandaVision to Loki's season 1 cliffhanger. Moon Knight now has the ability to really follow in their footsteps, and it has a fair chance of doing so thus far. Marc seems to be a very different hero than Marvel fans are accustomed to, and his abilities have only been hinted at in the promotion for Moon Knight. To put it another way, no one knows what to anticipate, so they may be pleasantly surprised by what they find.

