Oscar Isaac explains why he was 'hesitant' to join MCU following Star Wars

Oscar Isaac discusses his reluctance to take on the role of Moon Knight and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his time with the Star Wars franchise. Following minor appearances in films such as Drive in 2011, Isaac was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in the Coen Brothers' Inside Llewyn Davis in 2013.

He went on to star in A Most Violent Year and Ex Machina after that, solidifying his reputation as a top-tier performer. However, with his appearance as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, Isaac became a part of one of the most popular franchises of all time. Now in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Isaac highlighted his concerns about entering the MCU so soon after other significant series such as X-Men and Star Wars. Despite his desire to work on lesser films, the actor was drawn to the part of Steven Grant in Moon Knight.

Isaac said as per Screenrant, “I had so much hesitation. So much ... I was like, ‘I just finally got out of a long time of being a part of the Star Wars universe,’ which I loved doing, but it definitely took up a lot of my time. So I was excited to get back to more character studies and smaller films. But this came my way, and my instinct at first was like, ‘This is probably not the right thing to do.’ But there was just something about the Steven character that was speaking to me a little bit.”

However, Moon Knight is shaping up to be one of the MCU's darkest and most unusual ventures to date, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stating that the limited series would not tone down the brutality connected with its namesake character. Moon Knight is an original narrative that will very probably pave the way for Isaac to appear in later MCU productions and/or team-ups. After Star Wars, Isaac will be a member of perhaps the greatest series of all time when Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30.

