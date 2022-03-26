Oscar Isaac feels Moon Knight can 'definitely' defeat The Mandalorian in a fight

Oscar Isaac has said that his Moon Knight character would defeat Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian in a battle. On March 30, Isaac will make his Disney+ Marvel debut as Steven Grant, also known as Marc Spector.

Along with Marvel, Isaac has been a part of another huge franchise: Star Wars. Another Star Wars actor, Pascal, happens to be one of Poe Dameron's closest pals. Unfortunately, Pascal's Din Djarin and Isaac's Poe reside in separate areas of Star Wars history, but that hasn't stopped fans from pondering what the two characters might be like if they met.

However, in a recent interview with Remezcla, Isaac argued that his Marvel character could easily defeat Pascal's Star Wars counterpart. As per Screenrant, Isaac was asked whether he thought the Moon Knight or the Mandalorian would win in a battle and if his buddy Pascal would agree with him. Isaac felt confident in his character's success and added a "definitely" without hesitation. He said, confidently laughing, that it "doesn't matter whether Pedro would agree" since "that's just a fact."

Clearly, Isaac's response was made in jest, but a battle between Moon Knight and Din Djarin would be fascinating. Once completely suited, each figure is veiled in mystery, with incredible arsenals of weaponry at their disposal, as well as a good bit of ruthlessness to get the job done. While the two plots are likely to be extremely different, the excitement surrounding Moon Knight suggests that it may provide a series worthy of comparison between its hero and that of The Mandalorian.

