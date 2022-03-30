Oscar Isaac recalls putting on his Moon Knight suit for the first time: It was pretty intense

Oscar Isaac talks about how it felt to wear the Moon Knight suit, praising the attention to detail that went into it. Isaac will enter the MCU on Wednesday with the Disney+ series Moon Knight, a six-episode limited series that attempts to explore the universe's darkest side.

However, Isaac portrays Marc Spector, a mercenary endowed with supernatural abilities by the Egyptian moon deity Khonshu. That would be difficult enough, but Marc also suffers from dissociative identity disorder, which means he has numerous personas within him. Meanwhile, Isaac has been on the road promoting Moon Knight, and he just spoke with TVLine about some behind-the-scenes details. Isaac talked up about his outfit and what it was like to put it on while on set.

While wearing the full Moon Knight outfit, he stated he felt "very powerful," but there was something unique about his added Mr. Knight appearance. Oscar said as per Screenrant, “[It's] amazing that they constructed this incredible suit that’s able to be worn and moved in. The craftsmanship of the people involved in making this show is next level. As far as feeling like a superhero, that Moon Knight suit is pretty intense, but I also love the character that came out of the Mr. Knight suit."

For new superhero performers, putting on the outfit is always a wonderful moment. Because of Isaac's past experience with the superhero world, it probably carried a little more weight for him. He appeared in the 2016 film X-Men: Apocalypse, which necessitated the use of extensive prosthetics, blue makeup, and a large outfit. The Moon Knight suit is a distinctive design, and watching it come to life has been very thrilling based on the many clips and photographs that have been released thus far.

