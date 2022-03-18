Oscar Isaac shares the biggest challenge he faced while filming upcoming series Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac discusses his biggest struggle while shooting Moon Knight as knowing how to play alongside oneself for his character's dissociative identity disorder. The MCU series will follow Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift store clerk, as he realises that his blackouts and sleeplessness are caused by his actual identity as Marc Spector, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder who is the human conduit for the Egyptian moon deity Khonshu.

However, Oscar Isaac chatted with journalist Ron Junghans about the creation of Moon Knight while attending a special red carpet event for the series. When asked what his hardest hurdle was while shooting the episode, Isaac described learning how to perform alongside himself as a technical and emotional challenge. Isaac said as per Screenrant, "I think probably the biggest challenge [in Moon Knight] was sometimes I was acting with myself. And I think the technical aspects of figuring out how to do those scenes, how to do the choreography for those scenes, that was a big technical challenge."

An actor being made to perform beside an other version of themselves is a practise that dates back decades, when filmmakers figured out how to successfully employ visual effects trickery to place duplicates of a performer in the same scene. However, with most of Marc's interactions emanating from various inner alters, it's evident that more in-depth effort was necessary for Moon Knight to adequately represent this aspect in contrast to other games of a similar ilk.

Only time will tell what this additional effort will yield when the series arrives on Disney+ on March 30.