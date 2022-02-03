Oscar Isaac suggests Marvel's Moon Knight could end after one season; Here's why

Ever since the trailer of Oscar Isaac's upcoming Marvel show, Moon Knight released, fans have been excited for its release. The show will introduce Oscar Isaac in the role of Marc Spector aka Moon Knight. The MCU show will tell the origins story of the character and hence it has generated a lot of buzz. Recently, Isaac had a conversation with Morbius star Jared Leto for Variety's Actors on Actors and the duo shared some interesting insights into their upcoming Marvel projects.

Isaac while speaking to Leto about his upcoming show mentioned how he wasn't aware of the character of Moon Knight before. The actor in fact mentioned how he had heard of Jared's character Morbius but not his own. During the same, Isaac spoke about how they went about filming the show and revealed during the same that it is a limited series, suggesting that it will only be released for one season.

The actor said, "I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions", via Variety.

While Oscar Isaac's Marvel show will release on the streaming site Disney+ on March 30, Jared Leto will be seen playing the role of Michael Morbius in the upcoming film which was recently pushed from its January 2022 release to April 1, 2022.

