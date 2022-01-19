OTT giant set to bring India's take on hit series Modern Love; Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pratik Gandhi to star

Amazon Prime Video hit it out of the park when it first brought the American romantic comedy anthology series Modern Love to the small screen in 2019. After the season's huge success, the anthology series was renewed for a second time. Based on the weekly column published by The New York Times, Modern Love is a dive into relationships across the spectrum and has starred actors like Anne Hathaway, Kit Harrington, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Tobias Menezies and Andrew Scott among many others.

Now, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, the OTT giant has been working on the Indian adaptation of Modern Love over the past two years. The show is all set to be adapted between the gullies of India and directors such as Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Shrivastava, Anjali Menon, Shonali Bose and Dhruv Sehgal have reportedly been roped.

A source confirmed the development to the portal and said, "The anthology series, over its two seasons, has explored love in all its complicated and beautiful forms. The Indian adaptation will be in a similar vein, telling everyday stories about relationships, tugging at your heartstrings with their honesty and simplicity. The stories have been developed by the six directors with their team of writers, and then vetted by Amazon’s writers’ room. Much like the original format, each of the actors will be fronting a segment in the anthology."

So far, actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Pratik Gandhi have come onboard and already shot for their segments.

The source added, "Pratik and Wamiqa are known faces in OTT entertainment, thanks to their strong performances in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Grahan. Similarly, Fatima is no stranger to anthologies, having been part of Ajeeb Daastaans.: Shoot for the Indian adaptation of Modern Love began in late 2021 and the OTT giant is hoping to release it this year.

"The filmmakers began shooting their segments in November. The show will move into post-production by next month as the platform hopes to release it sometime later in the year," the source further revealed.

